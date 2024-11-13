Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Adani Green Energy share price are down by -1.08%, Nifty down by -0.75%

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹ 1508 and closed slightly lower at ₹ 1505. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1540 during the day and a low of ₹ 1489.15. Overall, the stock experienced some volatility, with a range of ₹ 50.85 between its high and low.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1642.59 10 1632.47 20 1675.54 50 1804.67 100 1802.64 300 1814.47

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1555.77, ₹1590.88, & ₹1608.77, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1502.77, ₹1484.88, & ₹1449.77.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.84% & ROA of 1.25% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 238.24 & P/B is at 22.83.



The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 30.63% with a target price of ₹1966.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.36% MF holding, & 15.16% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 16.91% in june to 15.16% in the september quarter.