Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on : Adani Green Energy share are down by -0.2%, Nifty up by 0.51%

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on 14-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹ 1795 and closed at ₹ 1788.4. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1803.9 and a low of ₹ 1787.45 during the day.

At 14 Oct 11:10 today, Adani Green Energy shares are trading at price ₹1788.4, -0.2% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81851.5, up by 0.58%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1803.9 and a low of ₹1787.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1785.22 10 1830.96 20 1898.52 50 1871.92 100 1837.42 300 1807.29

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1810.5, ₹1828.75, & ₹1850.5, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1770.5, ₹1748.75, & ₹1730.5.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Green Energy was -74.26% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.84% .The current P/E of the stock is at 255.03 .



The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.72% with a target price of ₹1998.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.36% MF holding, & 15.16% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 16.91% in june to 15.16% in the september quarter.