Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on : Adani Green Energy share are down by -0.83%, Nifty down by -0.49%

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on 16-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1762.9 and closed at 1748.2. The stock reached a high of 1772.45 and a low of 1748.2 during the session. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from the opening to the closing price.

Livemint
Published16 Oct 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 12:00 today, Adani Green Energy shares are trading at price 1748.2, -0.83% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81494.59, down by -0.4%. The stock has hit a high of 1772.45 and a low of 1748.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51789.13
101809.75
201896.75
501870.72
1001838.00
3001809.99

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1781.27, 1799.53, & 1815.17, whereas it has key support levels at 1747.37, 1731.73, & 1713.47.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Green Energy was -67.52% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.84% .The current P/E of the stock is at 250.87 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.29% with a target price of 1998.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.36% MF holding, & 15.16% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 16.91% in june to 15.16% in the september quarter.

Adani Green Energy share price down -0.83% today to trade at 1748.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as NTPC, Adani Power, Tata Power are falling today, but its peers Power Grid Corporation Of India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.49% & -0.4% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Oct 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsAdani Green Energy Share Price Today on : Adani Green Energy share are down by -0.83%, Nifty down by -0.49%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

154.45
12:00 PM | 16 OCT 2024
-1.2 (-0.77%)

Tata Power share price

459.85
12:00 PM | 16 OCT 2024
-3.65 (-0.79%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

168.00
12:00 PM | 16 OCT 2024
0.15 (0.09%)

Tata Motors share price

904.90
12:00 PM | 16 OCT 2024
-12.55 (-1.37%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

HDFC Asset Management Company share price

4,788.95
11:59 AM | 16 OCT 2024
240.3 (5.28%)

Page Industries share price

46,240.60
11:59 AM | 16 OCT 2024
-48.45 (-0.1%)

Dixon Technologies (India) share price

15,342.90
11:58 AM | 16 OCT 2024
-58.8 (-0.38%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,862.00
11:59 AM | 16 OCT 2024
-8.05 (-0.43%)
More from 52 Week High

Balrampur Chini Mills share price

638.00
11:59 AM | 16 OCT 2024
-28.35 (-4.25%)

Cochin Shipyard share price

1,602.00
11:59 AM | 16 OCT 2024
-70 (-4.19%)

Oil India share price

540.00
11:59 AM | 16 OCT 2024
-19.3 (-3.45%)

Trent share price

7,844.15
11:59 AM | 16 OCT 2024
-280.05 (-3.45%)
More from Top Losers

Railtel Corporation Of India share price

444.95
11:59 AM | 16 OCT 2024
36.85 (9.03%)

Jubilant Ingrevia share price

785.00
11:59 AM | 16 OCT 2024
40.3 (5.41%)

HDFC Asset Management Company share price

4,788.95
11:59 AM | 16 OCT 2024
240.3 (5.28%)

DCM Shriram share price

1,113.20
11:59 AM | 16 OCT 2024
54.8 (5.18%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,405.00-220.00
    Chennai
    77,411.00-220.00
    Delhi
    77,563.00-220.00
    Kolkata
    77,415.00-220.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.