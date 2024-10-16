Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on : Adani Green Energy share are down by -0.83%, Nifty down by -0.49%

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on : Adani Green Energy share are down by -0.83%, Nifty down by -0.49%

Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on 16-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1762.9 and closed at 1748.2. The stock reached a high of 1772.45 and a low of 1748.2 during the session. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from the opening to the closing price.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 12:00 today, Adani Green Energy shares are trading at price 1748.2, -0.83% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81494.59, down by -0.4%. The stock has hit a high of 1772.45 and a low of 1748.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51789.13
101809.75
201896.75
501870.72
1001838.00
3001809.99

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1781.27, 1799.53, & 1815.17, whereas it has key support levels at 1747.37, 1731.73, & 1713.47.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Green Energy was -67.52% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.84% .The current P/E of the stock is at 250.87 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.29% with a target price of 1998.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.36% MF holding, & 15.16% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 16.91% in june to 15.16% in the september quarter.

Adani Green Energy share price down -0.83% today to trade at 1748.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as NTPC, Adani Power, Tata Power are falling today, but its peers Power Grid Corporation Of India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.49% & -0.4% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.