Adani Green Energy share are up by 0.48%, Nifty up by 0.19%

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on 18-09-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1949.3 and closed at 1962.95. The stock reached a high of 1963 and a low of 1926.7 during the session.

18 Sep 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

At 18 Sep 11:13 today, Adani Green Energy shares are trading at price 1962.95, 0.48% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83257.21, up by 0.21%. The stock has hit a high of 1963 and a low of 1926.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51838.48
101864.33
201879.03
501820.12
1001817.49
3001751.67

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1994.2, 2032.1, & 2086.2, whereas it has key support levels at 1902.2, 1848.1, & 1810.2.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Green Energy was 3.57% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.84% .The current P/E of the stock is at 278.11 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.82% with a target price of 1998.75.

The company has a 57.52% promoter holding, 1.36% MF holding, & 16.91% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.15% in march to 16.91% in the june quarter.

Adani Green Energy share price up 0.48% today to trade at 1962.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Orient Green Power Company are falling today, but its peers Rattan India Power are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.19% & 0.21% each respectively.

