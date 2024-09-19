Adani Green Energy share are down by -0.41%, Nifty up by 0.19%

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on 19-09-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1948.6 and closed at 1940.65. The stock reached a high of 1954.7 and a low of 1907.45 during the day.

Published19 Sep 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on : At 19 Sep 12:00 today, Adani Green Energy shares are trading at price 1940.65, -0.41% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83108.87, up by 0.19%. The stock has hit a high of 1954.7 and a low of 1907.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51858.97
101869.97
201881.78
501823.86
1001817.95
3001757.00

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1968.3, 1986.6, & 2008.2, whereas it has key support levels at 1928.4, 1906.8, & 1888.5.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Green Energy was 112.80% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.84% .The current P/E of the stock is at 277.60 .

The company has a 57.52% promoter holding, 1.36% MF holding, & 16.91% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.15% in march to 16.91% in the june quarter.

Adani Green Energy share price down -0.41% today to trade at 1940.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Power, Tata Power are falling today, but its peers NTPC, Power Grid Corporation Of India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.19% & 0.19% each respectively.

First Published:19 Sep 2024, 11:19 AM IST
