Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on : Adani Green Energy share are down by -0.28%, Nifty down by -0.45%

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:01 today, Adani Green Energy shares are trading at price ₹1730.5, -0.28% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81005.63, down by -0.27%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1751 and a low of ₹1729.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1751.23 10 1768.23 20 1864.87 50 1862.44 100 1834.80 300 1814.85

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1751.9, ₹1769.95, & ₹1794.4, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1709.4, ₹1684.95, & ₹1666.9.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.84% .The current P/E of the stock is at 247.04 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.46% with a target price of ₹1998.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.36% MF holding, & 15.16% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 16.91% in june to 15.16% in the september quarter.