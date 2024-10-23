Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on : Adani Green Energy share are down by -1.88%, Nifty up by 0.27%

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1690 and closed at 1652.5. The stock reached a high of 1690 and a low of 1631.1 during the day.

Livemint
Published23 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:06 today, Adani Green Energy shares are trading at price 1652.5, -1.88% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80551.29, up by 0.41%. The stock has hit a high of 1690 and a low of 1631.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51738.62
101763.88
201850.15
501861.66
1001833.58
3001815.42

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1730.92, 1778.73, & 1810.07, whereas it has key support levels at 1651.77, 1620.43, & 1572.62.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Green Energy was 16.22% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.84% .The current P/E of the stock is at 243.45 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.91% with a target price of 1998.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.36% MF holding, & 15.16% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 16.91% in june to 15.16% in the september quarter.

Adani Green Energy share price down -1.88% today to trade at 1652.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as NTPC, Power Grid Corporation Of India are falling today, but its peers Adani Power, Tata Power are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.27% & 0.41% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsAdani Green Energy Share Price Today on : Adani Green Energy share are down by -1.88%, Nifty up by 0.27%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

150.65
11:07 AM | 23 OCT 2024
0.2 (0.13%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

154.15
11:07 AM | 23 OCT 2024
-1.2 (-0.77%)

Tata Power share price

440.80
11:07 AM | 23 OCT 2024
4.8 (1.1%)

Bandhan Bank share price

179.50
11:07 AM | 23 OCT 2024
5.6 (3.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Coforge share price

7,528.60
11:01 AM | 23 OCT 2024
733 (10.79%)

Max Financial Services share price

1,276.00
11:01 AM | 23 OCT 2024
105.65 (9.03%)

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

6,679.80
11:00 AM | 23 OCT 2024
247.95 (3.86%)

Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

1,269.20
11:00 AM | 23 OCT 2024
17.05 (1.36%)
More from 52 Week High

Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price

4,499.35
11:00 AM | 23 OCT 2024
-214.6 (-4.55%)

PNC Infratech share price

330.30
11:01 AM | 23 OCT 2024
-11.95 (-3.49%)

Adani Energy Solutions share price

977.95
11:01 AM | 23 OCT 2024
-34.6 (-3.42%)

Cochin Shipyard share price

1,406.45
11:01 AM | 23 OCT 2024
-47.35 (-3.26%)
More from Top Losers

Max Financial Services share price

1,276.00
11:01 AM | 23 OCT 2024
105.65 (9.03%)

Amber Enterprises India share price

6,140.80
11:01 AM | 23 OCT 2024
460.9 (8.11%)

Gujarat Mineral Development Corp share price

353.10
11:00 AM | 23 OCT 2024
24.45 (7.44%)

Titagarh Rail Systems share price

1,169.65
11:01 AM | 23 OCT 2024
76.05 (6.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,665.000.00
    Chennai
    79,671.000.00
    Delhi
    79,823.000.00
    Kolkata
    79,675.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.