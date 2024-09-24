Adani Green Energy share are up by 1.01%, Nifty up by 0.04%

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on 24-09-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 2032.85 and closed at 2052.65. The stock reached a high of 2078.90 and a low of 2024. Overall, it experienced a positive movement during the day.

Livemint
Published24 Sep 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on : At 24 Sep 11:10 today, Adani Green Energy shares are trading at price 2052.65, 1.01% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84952.09, up by 0.03%. The stock has hit a high of 2078.9 and a low of 2024 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51925.02
101883.28
201887.32
501832.76
1001820.48
3001767.70

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2061.48, 2092.12, & 2141.33, whereas it has key support levels at 1981.63, 1932.42, & 1901.78.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Green Energy was 56.62% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.84% .The current P/E of the stock is at 289.04 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.63% with a target price of 1998.75.

The company has a 57.52% promoter holding, 1.36% MF holding, & 16.91% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.15% in march to 16.91% in the june quarter.

Adani Green Energy share price has gained 1.01% today to trade at 2052.65 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.04% & 0.03% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Sep 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsAdani Green Energy share are up by 1.01%, Nifty up by 0.04%

Most Active Stocks

GAIL India

221.35
11:11 AM | 24 SEP 2024
1 (0.45%)

Tata Steel

159.00
11:11 AM | 24 SEP 2024
5.05 (3.28%)

Tata Power

464.50
11:11 AM | 24 SEP 2024
10.15 (2.23%)

Vedanta

469.80
11:11 AM | 24 SEP 2024
16.75 (3.7%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Godawari Power And Ispat

1,053.35
11:07 AM | 24 SEP 2024
64.75 (6.55%)

Laxmi Organic Industries

303.95
11:07 AM | 24 SEP 2024
13.6 (4.68%)

National Aluminium Company

188.20
11:07 AM | 24 SEP 2024
7.9 (4.38%)

VIP Industries

581.00
11:07 AM | 24 SEP 2024
24.2 (4.35%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,175.00240.00
    Chennai
    76,181.00240.00
    Delhi
    76,333.00240.00
    Kolkata
    76,185.00240.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.