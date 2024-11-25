Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: Adani Green Energy share price are up by 1.2%, Nifty up by 1.82%

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1079.55 and closed at 1065. The stock reached a high of 1120 and a low of 1055 during the session.

Published25 Nov 2024, 11:22 AM IST
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:22 today, Adani Green Energy shares are trading at price 1065, 1.2% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80451.98, up by 1.69%. The stock has hit a high of 1120 and a low of 1055 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51311.57
101434.40
201538.36
501725.05
1001769.86
3001804.17

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1173.83, 1295.42, & 1371.83, whereas it has key support levels at 975.83, 899.42, & 777.83.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Green Energy was 1158.42% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.84% & ROA of 1.25% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 164.41 & P/B is at 15.75.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 84.60% with a target price of 1966.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.09% MF holding, & 15.16% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.10% in june to 0.09% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 16.91% in june to 15.16% in the september quarter.

Adani Green Energy share price has gained 1.2% today to trade at 1065 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.82% & 1.69% each respectively.

First Published:25 Nov 2024, 11:22 AM IST
