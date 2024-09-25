Adani Green Energy share are down by -0.84%, Nifty down by -0.1%

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on 25-09-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 2071.05 and closed at 2051.95. The stock reached a high of 2087.60 and a low of 2046.80 during the day.

Livemint
Published25 Sep 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on : At 25 Sep 11:10 today, Adani Green Energy shares are trading at price 2051.95, -0.84% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84906.22, down by -0.01%. The stock has hit a high of 2087.6 and a low of 2046.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51973.88
101899.99
201894.63
501838.25
1001822.68
3001772.72

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2094.53, 2115.07, & 2150.48, whereas it has key support levels at 2038.58, 2003.17, & 1982.63.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Green Energy was -19.10% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.84% .The current P/E of the stock is at 294.64 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.59% with a target price of 1998.75.

The company has a 57.52% promoter holding, 1.36% MF holding, & 16.91% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.15% in march to 16.91% in the june quarter.

Adani Green Energy share price down -0.84% today to trade at 2051.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Power, Tata Power are falling today, but its peers NTPC, Power Grid Corporation Of India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.1% & -0.01% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Sep 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsAdani Green Energy share are down by -0.84%, Nifty down by -0.1%

Most Active Stocks

HDFC Bank

1,781.25
11:13 AM | 25 SEP 2024
12.8 (0.72%)

Tata Steel

160.10
11:13 AM | 25 SEP 2024
-0.45 (-0.28%)

Vedanta

480.00
11:13 AM | 25 SEP 2024
9.75 (2.07%)

Power Grid Corporation Of India

361.55
11:13 AM | 25 SEP 2024
11.45 (3.27%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

HEG

2,496.45
11:10 AM | 25 SEP 2024
186.7 (8.08%)

Piramal Pharma

230.25
11:10 AM | 25 SEP 2024
13.55 (6.25%)

Syrma SGS Technology

467.50
11:10 AM | 25 SEP 2024
27.25 (6.19%)

Five Star Business Finance

819.80
11:10 AM | 25 SEP 2024
46.3 (5.99%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,385.00210.00
    Chennai
    76,391.00210.00
    Delhi
    76,543.00210.00
    Kolkata
    76,395.00210.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.