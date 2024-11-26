Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Adani Green Energy share price are down by -6%, Nifty down by -0.01%

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on 26 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹ 968.7 and closed at ₹ 909.55. The stock reached a high of ₹ 969.25 and a low of ₹ 893 during the day.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:15 today, Adani Green Energy shares are trading at price ₹909.55, -6% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80008.66, down by -0.13%. The stock has hit a high of ₹969.25 and a low of ₹893 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1311.57 10 1434.40 20 1538.36 50 1725.05 100 1769.86 300 1804.17

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1092.33, ₹1220.67, & ₹1300.33, whereas it has key support levels at ₹884.33, ₹804.67, & ₹676.33.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Green Energy was 1063.68% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.84% & ROA of 1.25% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 151.44 & P/B is at 14.51.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 116.15% with a target price of ₹1966.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.09% MF holding, & 15.16% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.10% in june to 0.09% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 16.91% in june to 15.16% in the september quarter.