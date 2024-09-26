Adani Green Energy share are down by -0.39%, Nifty up by 0.24%

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on 26-09-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹ 2075.05 and closed at ₹ 2058.80. The stock reached a high of ₹ 2091.85 and a low of ₹ 2052. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on : At 26 Sep 11:19 today, Adani Green Energy shares are trading at price ₹2058.8, -0.39% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹85384.35, up by 0.25%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2091.85 and a low of ₹2052 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2001.73 10 1920.11 20 1903.02 50 1844.53 100 1825.62 300 1777.99

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2096.8, ₹2122.6, & ₹2157.45, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2036.15, ₹2001.3, & ₹1975.5.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Green Energy was -10.97% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.84% .The current P/E of the stock is at 294.10 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.92% with a target price of ₹1998.75.

The company has a 57.52% promoter holding, 1.36% MF holding, & 16.91% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.15% in march to 16.91% in the june quarter.