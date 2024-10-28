Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on : Adani Green Energy share are up by 0.59%, Nifty up by 1.12%

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on 28-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1649.95 and closed at 1653.20. The stock reached a high of 1655 and a low of 1587.25 during the day.

Published28 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 13:01 today, Adani Green Energy shares are trading at price 1653.2, 0.59% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80286.62, up by 1.11%. The stock has hit a high of 1655 and a low of 1587.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51686.00
101718.62
201774.79
501853.46
1001825.36
3001816.17

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1701.23, 1757.02, & 1795.13, whereas it has key support levels at 1607.33, 1569.22, & 1513.43.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Green Energy was -1.61% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.84% .The current P/E of the stock is at 256.98 & P/B is at 24.62.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.92% with a target price of 1966.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.36% MF holding, & 15.16% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 16.91% in june to 15.16% in the september quarter.

Adani Green Energy share price has gained 0.59% today to trade at 1653.2 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.12% & 1.11% each respectively.

First Published:28 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
