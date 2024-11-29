Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Adani Green Energy share price are up by 10.65%, Nifty up by 0.88%

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹ 1144 and closed at ₹ 1204.05. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1247.55 and a low of ₹ 1137.15 during the day, indicating a positive performance with significant upward movement from the opening price.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:09 today, Adani Green Energy shares are trading at price ₹1204.05, 10.65% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79781.99, up by 0.93%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1247.55 and a low of ₹1137.15 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1095.52 10 1297.30 20 1464.88 50 1689.08 100 1752.57 300 1796.95

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1111.6, ₹1136.0, & ₹1184.8, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1038.4, ₹989.6, & ₹965.2.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Green Energy was 2461.53% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.84% & ROA of 1.25% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 169.94 & P/B is at 16.28.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 63.28% with a target price of ₹1966.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.09% MF holding, & 15.16% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.10% in june to 0.09% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 16.91% in june to 15.16% in the september quarter.