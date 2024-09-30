Adani Green Energy share are down by -1.14%, Nifty down by -1.1%

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on 30-09-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1989.7 and closed at 1963. The stock reached a high of 1989.7 and a low of 1935.5 during the day.

Livemint
Published30 Sep 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on : At 30 Sep 12:00 today, Adani Green Energy shares are trading at price 1963, -1.14% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84597.11, down by -1.14%. The stock has hit a high of 1989.7 and a low of 1935.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52042.48
101983.75
201926.88
501862.29
1001833.00
3001789.62

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2049.38, 2126.37, & 2168.43, whereas it has key support levels at 1930.33, 1888.27, & 1811.28.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Green Energy was -54.85% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.84% .The current P/E of the stock is at 282.02 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.82% with a target price of 1998.75.

The company has a 57.52% promoter holding, 1.36% MF holding, & 16.91% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.15% in march to 16.91% in the june quarter.

Adani Green Energy share price down -1.14% today to trade at 1963 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Power are falling today, but its peers NTPC, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Adani Power are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.1% & -1.14% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Sep 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsAdani Green Energy share are down by -1.14%, Nifty down by -1.1%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

168.85
12:30 PM | 30 SEP 2024
2.35 (1.41%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

366.30
12:30 PM | 30 SEP 2024
-1 (-0.27%)

Bharat Electronics share price

286.80
12:30 PM | 30 SEP 2024
-6.55 (-2.23%)

NTPC share price

444.00
12:30 PM | 30 SEP 2024
6.45 (1.47%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

7,610.00
12:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
424.35 (5.91%)

JM Financial share price

150.60
12:30 PM | 30 SEP 2024
7.85 (5.5%)

Godawari Power And Ispat share price

1,110.95
12:30 PM | 30 SEP 2024
54.45 (5.15%)

NMDC share price

246.00
12:30 PM | 30 SEP 2024
10.9 (4.64%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,405.00-10.00
    Chennai
    77,411.00-10.00
    Delhi
    77,563.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    77,415.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.