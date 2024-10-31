Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Adani Green Energy share price are down by -0.3%, Nifty down by -0.42%

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1640 and closed at 1627.8. The stock reached a high of 1663.15 and a low of 1625 during the session.

Livemint
Published31 Oct 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Adani Green EnergyShare Price Today on 31-10-2024
Adani Green EnergyShare Price Today on 31-10-2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:01 today, Adani Green Energy shares are trading at price 1627.8, -0.3% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79513.76, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of 1663.15 and a low of 1625 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51656.89
101689.88
201742.80
501845.80
1001820.30
3001817.03

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1659.65, 1685.25, & 1716.75, whereas it has key support levels at 1602.55, 1571.05, & 1545.45.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Green Energy was -53.37% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.84% & ROA of 1.25% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 255.45 & P/B is at 24.48.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.78% with a target price of 1966.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.36% MF holding, & 15.16% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 16.91% in june to 15.16% in the september quarter.

Adani Green Energy share price down -0.3% today to trade at 1627.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as NTPC are falling today, but its peers Power Grid Corporation Of India, Adani Power, Tata Power are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.42% & -0.54% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:31 Oct 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsAdani Green Energy Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Adani Green Energy share price are down by -0.3%, Nifty down by -0.42%

Most Active Stocks

Hindalco Industries share price

686.85
12:24 PM | 31 OCT 2024
-0.8 (-0.12%)

Tata Power share price

441.85
12:24 PM | 31 OCT 2024
14.7 (3.44%)

Bandhan Bank share price

180.75
12:24 PM | 31 OCT 2024
3.2 (1.8%)

Tata Steel share price

148.95
12:24 PM | 31 OCT 2024
0 (0%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Piramal Pharma share price

269.80
12:19 PM | 31 OCT 2024
17.45 (6.91%)

Poly Medicure share price

2,902.15
12:15 PM | 31 OCT 2024
104.4 (3.73%)

UTI Asset Management Company share price

1,323.00
12:19 PM | 31 OCT 2024
33.5 (2.6%)

Fortis Healthcare share price

626.70
12:18 PM | 31 OCT 2024
12.45 (2.03%)
More from 52 Week High

Five Star Business Finance share price

701.80
12:19 PM | 31 OCT 2024
-62.35 (-8.16%)

Balrampur Chini Mills share price

618.15
12:18 PM | 31 OCT 2024
-40.55 (-6.16%)

Aditya Birla Capital share price

202.65
12:18 PM | 31 OCT 2024
-12.65 (-5.88%)

Persistent Systems share price

5,319.50
12:19 PM | 31 OCT 2024
-297.05 (-5.29%)
More from Top Losers

Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

1,599.90
12:18 PM | 31 OCT 2024
117.65 (7.94%)

Doms Industries share price

2,764.40
12:19 PM | 31 OCT 2024
188.8 (7.33%)

Piramal Pharma share price

269.80
12:19 PM | 31 OCT 2024
17.45 (6.91%)

Larsen & Toubro share price

3,639.30
12:19 PM | 31 OCT 2024
232.2 (6.82%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    81,185.00710.00
    Chennai
    81,191.00710.00
    Delhi
    81,343.00710.00
    Kolkata
    81,195.00710.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.