Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Adani Green Energy share price are down by -0.3%, Nifty down by -0.42%

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:01 today, Adani Green Energy shares are trading at price ₹1627.8, -0.3% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79513.76, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1663.15 and a low of ₹1625 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1656.89 10 1689.88 20 1742.80 50 1845.80 100 1820.30 300 1817.03

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1659.65, ₹1685.25, & ₹1716.75, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1602.55, ₹1571.05, & ₹1545.45.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Green Energy was -53.37% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.84% & ROA of 1.25% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 255.45 & P/B is at 24.48.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.78% with a target price of ₹1966.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.36% MF holding, & 15.16% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 16.91% in june to 15.16% in the september quarter.