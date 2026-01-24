Adani Enterprises issues clarification, says it is not party to US legal proceedings

Adani Group Stocks: Adani Group stock Adani Enterprises on January 24, 2026, clarified that it is not party to any legal proceedings referred to in recent media reports, responding to queries raised by the BSE and the National Stock Exchange.

The clarification followed a news article published on January 23, 2026, which reported that a US regulator was seeking measures to serve legal summons to Gautam and Sagar Adani.

In its exchange filing, Adani Enterprises said there were no allegations made against the company in the matter and reiterated its earlier disclosure issued in November 2024. The company further stated that the media report does not warrant any additional disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements.

“There are no allegations made against the Company in, and the Company is not party to, these proceedings,” Adani Enterprises said in its clarification to the stock exchanges.

The Exchange had sought clarification from Adani Enterprises Ltd on January 23, 2026, with reference to news dated January 23, 2026 quoting "US regulator seeking measures to serve Gautam, Sagar Adani legal summons, Bloomberg reports"

The company requested the exchanges to take the submission on record, emphasising that the reported developments do not have any bearing on its operations or disclosure obligations under applicable regulations.

Adani Group vs SEC: What is Happening? Adani Group stocks faced heavy selling pressure on Friday, January 23, following reports that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has moved a step closer to pursuing legal action involving senior members of the conglomerate’s leadership.

According to a Bloomberg report, the SEC has approached a US district judge requesting permission to proceed with issuing legal summons to Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani. The application was made earlier this week before US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn, New York.

The SEC has reportedly asked the court to permit alternative methods for serving the summons, after several attempts through standard channels failed. According to the filing cited by Bloomberg, the regulator said it had repeatedly sought help from Indian authorities to deliver the notices, but those efforts have not succeeded so far. In light of this, the SEC is now seeking judicial clearance to use other legally permissible means to formally notify the individuals concerned.

The developments trace back to November 2024, when US authorities accused certain Adani Group executives of participating in an alleged bribery scheme involving payments to Indian officials to secure electricity purchases from Adani Green Energy, a group subsidiary. The SEC has since filed a civil lawsuit against Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani, separate from a criminal case initiated by the US Department of Justice against the Adani Group and other defendants, which remains ongoing.

US law bars foreign companies that tap American capital markets from paying bribes overseas or raising funds through misleading disclosures. The Adani Group has rejected the allegations, calling them baseless, and has said it will pursue all available legal options to defend itself.

Adani Group Stocks: Share performance on Friday, January 23 Shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd, the entity cited as the beneficiary in the alleged bribery case, led the decline, plunging 14.6%. The sell-off spread across the group, with Adani Energy Solutions tumbling 12%, flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd sliding 10.7%, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone dropping 7.5%, and Adani Power falling 5.5%. Several other Adani Group stocks also ended the session lower, registering losses in the range of 3–5%.

