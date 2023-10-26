Adani Group stocks under pressure as co's auditor EY under inquiry by NFRA
Shares of Adani Group stocks were under pressure on Thursday following reports that the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), the country's accounting regulator, initiated an inquiry against one of the member firms of Adani Group's longtime auditors EY.
