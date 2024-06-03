Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, GAIL India & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?
Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, GAIL India, State Bank Of India, Ambuja Cements, ICICI Bank
Shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, GAIL India, State Bank Of India, Ambuja Cements, ICICI Bank hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 615.1(2.73%) points and Sensex was up by 2006.88(2.71%) points at 03 Jun 2024 10:59:59 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 1462.75(2.99%) at 03 Jun 2024 10:44:55 IST.
Other stocks such as Sintex Plastics Technology, Compuage Infocom, Delphi World Money, VIP Clothing, Lambodhara Textiles hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.
