Business News/ Markets / Adani Power, Emami & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?
Adani Power, Emami & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Adani Power, Emami, Samvardhana Motherson International, Coromandel International, KNR Constructions

Shares of Adani Power, Emami, Samvardhana Motherson International, Coromandel International, KNR Constructions hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 45.85(0.2%) points and Sensex was up by 89.39(0.12%) points at 31 May 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 73.7(0.15%) at 31 May 2024 10:44:53 IST.
Other stocks such as Sel Manufacturing Company, Shalimar Paints, KRBL, Berger Paints India, Route Mobile hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Titan Company, ITC were the top gainers while Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Au Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bandhan Bank were the top gainers while Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, State Bank Of India were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

Published: 31 May 2024, 11:00 AM IST
