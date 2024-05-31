Adani Power, Emami & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?
Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Adani Power, Emami, Samvardhana Motherson International, Coromandel International, KNR Constructions
Shares of Adani Power, Emami, Samvardhana Motherson International, Coromandel International, KNR Constructions hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 45.85(0.2%) points and Sensex was up by 89.39(0.12%) points at 31 May 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 73.7(0.15%) at 31 May 2024 10:44:53 IST.
Other stocks such as Sel Manufacturing Company, Shalimar Paints, KRBL, Berger Paints India, Route Mobile hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.
