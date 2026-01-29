Adani Power Q3 Results: PAT down 18.9% YoY to ₹2,479 crore; revenue fell 9%

Adani Power Q3 Results: Adani Power reported an 18.9% decline in Q3 FY26 net profit at 2,479.58 crore, down from 3,057.21 crore. Revenue fell 8.9% to 12,451 crore. Despite this, the company secured a new 3,200 MW power purchase agreement and maintained robust liquidity.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published29 Jan 2026, 02:15 PM IST
Adani Power Q3 Results: PAT down 18.9% YoY to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,479 crore; revenue fell 9%
Adani Power Q3 Results: PAT down 18.9% YoY to ₹2,479 crore; revenue fell 9%(Bloomberg)

Adani Power Q3 Results: Adani Power on Wednesday reported a 18.9% fall in consolidated net profit at 2,479.58 crore for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) from 3,057.21 crore reported during the same period last year. Sequentially, net profit slumped by 16% from 2,952.78 crore.

Consolidated revenue from operations fell by 8.9% to 12,451 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from 13,671 crore. On sequential basis, revenue dropped 7.5% from 13,456.84 crore.

Adani Power reported that its profits declined primarily due to lower income from prior periods.

The company indicated that its revenue from operations and other income includes amounts from previous years, based on orders received from different regulatory bodies such as MERC / CERC, APTEL, and the Supreme Court, as well as reconciliations related to various claims concerning changes in laws, carrying costs, and delayed payment interest.

Also Read | Tata Motors Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Here's what to expect; stock at record high

According to the company, its profitability has remained "robust" despite temporary disruptions in demand.

In Q3 FY26, the total power sale volume reached 23.6 billion units (BUs), compared to 23.3 BUs in Q3 FY25, even in the face of demand disruptions caused by an early and extended monsoon.

In the quarter being reported, the company secured a new long-term power purchase agreement award for 3,200 MW from the Assam power distribution company.

In an exchange filing the company said that it reported an EBITDA of 4,636.38 crore for Q3 FY26, a decrease from 4,785.51 crore in Q3 FY25.

The company mentioned in an exchange filing that it has continued to benefit from robust liquidity and strong profitability, which have aided in maintaining low leverage despite the ongoing capacity expansion efforts.

As of 31st December 2025, the total debt outstanding stands at 45,330.79 Crore, an increase from 38,334.88 crore as of 31st March 2025. The net debt as of 31st December 2025 is 38,679.28 crore, compared to 31,023.43 crore as of 31st March 2025. This rise in debt is attributed to bridge financing for capital expenditures.

S B Khyalia, CEO of Adani Power Limited, said, "We are swiftly securing long-term power purchase agreements for our upcoming capacities, with nearly half of our 23.7 GW expansion already tied up in PPAs with state discoms. Our project execution is progressing exceptionally well, meeting or exceeding our targets."

Also Read | ITC Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: ITC share price near 52-week low — What to expect?

Adani Power share price today

Adani Power share price today opened at 135.35 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high 136.50 apiece, and an intraday low of 132.60 per share.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, the stock is trading near its key support at the 200-day SMA around the 130 level. This zone also coincides with a bullish gap formed in September last year during a strong rally, making it a crucial support area. A decisive break below this level could open further downside towards 120. On the upside, 145 remains a key resistance.

Also Read | Q3 results 2026: ITC, Paytm, Tata Motors among firms to declare earnings today

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Adani PowerQ3 ResultsAdani Power
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsAdani Power Q3 Results: PAT down 18.9% YoY to ₹2,479 crore; revenue fell 9%
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.