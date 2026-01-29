Adani Power Q3 Results: PAT down 18.9% YoY to ₹2,479 crore; revenue fell 9%

Adani Power Q3 Results: Adani Power on Wednesday reported a 18.9% fall in consolidated net profit at ₹2,479.58 crore for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) from ₹3,057.21 crore reported during the same period last year. Sequentially, net profit slumped by 16% from ₹2,952.78 crore.

Consolidated revenue from operations fell by 8.9% to ₹12,451 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹13,671 crore. On sequential basis, revenue dropped 7.5% from ₹13,456.84 crore.

Adani Power reported that its profits declined primarily due to lower income from prior periods.

The company indicated that its revenue from operations and other income includes amounts from previous years, based on orders received from different regulatory bodies such as MERC / CERC, APTEL, and the Supreme Court, as well as reconciliations related to various claims concerning changes in laws, carrying costs, and delayed payment interest.

According to the company, its profitability has remained "robust" despite temporary disruptions in demand.

In Q3 FY26, the total power sale volume reached 23.6 billion units (BUs), compared to 23.3 BUs in Q3 FY25, even in the face of demand disruptions caused by an early and extended monsoon.

In the quarter being reported, the company secured a new long-term power purchase agreement award for 3,200 MW from the Assam power distribution company.

In an exchange filing the company said that it reported an EBITDA of ₹4,636.38 crore for Q3 FY26, a decrease from ₹4,785.51 crore in Q3 FY25.

The company mentioned in an exchange filing that it has continued to benefit from robust liquidity and strong profitability, which have aided in maintaining low leverage despite the ongoing capacity expansion efforts.

As of 31st December 2025, the total debt outstanding stands at ₹45,330.79 Crore, an increase from ₹38,334.88 crore as of 31st March 2025. The net debt as of 31st December 2025 is ₹38,679.28 crore, compared to ₹31,023.43 crore as of 31st March 2025. This rise in debt is attributed to bridge financing for capital expenditures.

S B Khyalia, CEO of Adani Power Limited, said, "We are swiftly securing long-term power purchase agreements for our upcoming capacities, with nearly half of our 23.7 GW expansion already tied up in PPAs with state discoms. Our project execution is progressing exceptionally well, meeting or exceeding our targets."

Adani Power share price today Adani Power share price today opened at ₹135.35 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high 136.50 apiece, and an intraday low of 132.60 per share.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, the stock is trading near its key support at the 200-day SMA around the 130 level. This zone also coincides with a bullish gap formed in September last year during a strong rally, making it a crucial support area. A decisive break below this level could open further downside towards 120. On the upside, 145 remains a key resistance.

