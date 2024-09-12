Adani Power share are down by -0.17%, Nifty up by 0.3%

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹ 635.7 and closed at ₹ 625.7. The stock reached a high of ₹ 635.7 and a low of ₹ 623.25 during the day.

At 12 Sep 11:13 today, Adani Power shares are trading at price ₹625.75, -0.17% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81753.75, up by 0.28%. The stock has hit a high of ₹635.7 and a low of ₹623.25 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 640.47 10 647.11 20 665.98 50 691.89 100 678.59 300 604.67

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹636.88, ₹645.57, & ₹651.23, whereas it has key support levels at ₹622.53, ₹616.87, & ₹608.18.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Power was -70.22% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 57.44% .The current P/E of the stock is at 15.32 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at % with a target price of ₹ . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 72.71% promoter holding, 0.01% MF holding, & 14.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.02% in march to 0.01% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.91% in march to 14.73% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}