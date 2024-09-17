Adani Power share are down by -1.29%, Nifty up by 0.1%

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 666 and closed at 657.4. The stock reached a high of 668.55 and a low of 652.3 during the day.

17 Sep 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

At 17 Sep 11:15 today, Adani Power shares are trading at price 657.4, -1.29% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83039.43, up by 0.06%. The stock has hit a high of 668.55 and a low of 652.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5636.88
10644.31
20658.88
50687.18
100678.91
300608.49

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Power was -42.78% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 57.44% .The current P/E of the stock is at 16.26 .

The company has a 72.71% promoter holding, 0.01% MF holding, & 14.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.91% in march to 14.73% in the june quarter.

Adani Power share price down -1.29% today to trade at 657.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tata Power are falling today, but its peers Adani Green Energy, JSW Energy are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.1% & 0.06% each respectively.

17 Sep 2024, 11:15 AM IST
