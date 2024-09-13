Adani Power share are down by -1.79%, Nifty down by -0.07%

At 13 Sep 11:17 today, Adani Power shares are trading at price ₹639.7, -1.79% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82932.04, down by -0.04%. The stock has hit a high of ₹647.65 and a low of ₹638 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 635.69 10 644.38 20 662.79 50 690.06 100 678.43 300 605.88

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Power was -54.55% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 57.44% .The current P/E of the stock is at 15.90 .

The company has a 72.71% promoter holding, 0.01% MF holding, & 14.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.91% in march to 14.73% in the june quarter.