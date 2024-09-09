Adani Power share are up by 0.15%, Nifty up by 0.16%

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 638.7 and closed at 636. The stock experienced a high of 644.75 and a low of 621.2 during the day.

Published9 Sep 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

At 09 Sep 11:10 today, Adani Power shares are trading at price 636, 0.15% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81370.42, up by 0.23%. The stock has hit a high of 644.75 and a low of 621.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5651.73
10653.56
20671.65
50695.14
100677.92
300602.15

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 644.2, 652.65, & 657.25, whereas it has key support levels at 631.15, 626.55, & 618.1.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Power was -35.48% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 57.44% .The current P/E of the stock is at 15.50 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at % with a target price of .

The company has a 72.71% promoter holding, 0.01% MF holding, & 14.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.02% in march to 0.01% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.91% in march to 14.73% in june quarter.

Adani Power share price up 0.15% today to trade at 636 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Power Grid Corporation Of India, Adani Green Energy, Tata Power are falling today, but its peers JSW Energy are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.16% & 0.23% each respectively.

First Published:9 Sep 2024, 11:10 AM IST
