Adani Power share are up by 0.15%, Nifty up by 0.16%

At 09 Sep 11:10 today, Adani Power shares are trading at price ₹636, 0.15% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81370.42, up by 0.23%. The stock has hit a high of ₹644.75 and a low of ₹621.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 651.73 10 653.56 20 671.65 50 695.14 100 677.92 300 602.15

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹644.2, ₹652.65, & ₹657.25, whereas it has key support levels at ₹631.15, ₹626.55, & ₹618.1.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Power was -35.48% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 57.44% .The current P/E of the stock is at 15.50 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at % with a target price of ₹ .

The company has a 72.71% promoter holding, 0.01% MF holding, & 14.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.02% in march to 0.01% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.91% in march to 14.73% in june quarter.