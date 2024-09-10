Adani Power share are up by 0.21%, Nifty up by 0.07%

At 10 Sep 11:04 today, Adani Power shares are trading at price ₹636.85, 0.21% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81675.76, up by 0.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹641.35 and a low of ₹634.2 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|651.73
|10
|653.56
|20
|671.65
|50
|695.14
|100
|677.92
|300
|603.24
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹645.03, ₹657.02, & ₹669.03, whereas it has key support levels at ₹621.03, ₹609.02, & ₹597.03.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Power was -73.70% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 57.44%
The company has a 72.71% promoter holding, 0.01% MF holding, & 14.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.02% in march to 0.01% in june.
The FII holding has decreased from 15.91% in march to 14.73% in june quarter.
Adani Power share price has gained 0.21% today to trade at ₹636.85 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as