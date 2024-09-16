Adani Power share are up by 6.12%, Nifty up by 0.19%

At 16 Sep 11:06 today, Adani Power shares are trading at price ₹672.35, 6.12% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82983.17, up by 0.11%. The stock has hit a high of ₹681.3 and a low of ₹650.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 636.88 10 644.31 20 658.88 50 687.18 100 678.91 300 607.37

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Power was 235.24% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 57.44% .The current P/E of the stock is at 15.47 .

The company has a 72.71% promoter holding, 0.01% MF holding, & 14.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.91% in march to 14.73% in the june quarter.