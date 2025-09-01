Adani Power share price rises on 800 MW power project award in Madhya Pradesh

Stock Market Today: Adani Power share price gained in the morning trades on Monday post the company's announcement on being awarded a 800 MW power project in Madhya Pradesh. The announcement was made over the weekend.

Adani Power project award details Adani Power on Saturday, 30 August 2025 announced having received a Letter of Award for 800 MW Thermal Power Project.

Adani Power has got the Letter of Award ("LoA") from MP Power Management Company Limited ("MPPMCL").

The Letter of Award for Adani Power pertains to the power supply from a new 800 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power facility .

The said 800 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power facility or project would be established in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur District. While the sourcing fuel from the allocated coal linkage arranged by the Utility under the SHAKTI Policy, the ultra-supercritical thermal power facility or project will be sett up under the Design, Build, Finance, Own, and Operate (DBFOO) model.

The Adani Power Release on the exchanges said that ", this is to inform that Adani Power Limited has received a Letter of Award ("LoA") from MP Power Management Company Limited ("MPPMCL") for supply of power from a new 800 MW Ultra-supercritical thermal power project/plant to be set up in Anuppur District of Madhya Pradesh on Design, Build, Finance, Own, and Operate (DBFOO) model by sourcing fuel from the allocated coal linkage arranged by the Utility under the SHAKTI Policy."

As Per Adani Power release the nature of project specified is “Long term procurement of electricity from 800 MW Ultra-supercritical thermal power project/plant to be set up in Anuppur District of Madhya Pradesh”.

Time period by which the order or the contract is to be executed stands at 54 months from the Appointed Date

The Adani power share price that opened at ₹606 level on the NSE on Monday, scaled highs of ₹614.80 which meant gains of more than 2% during the intraday trades fro Adani Power share price.