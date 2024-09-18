Adani Power share are down by -0.93%, Nifty up by 0.18%

Adani Power Share Price Today on 18-09-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹ 664.95 and closed at ₹ 660. The stock reached a high of ₹ 668.1 and a low of ₹ 659.2 during the session.

At 18 Sep 11:00 today, Adani Power shares are trading at price ₹660, -0.93% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83267.71, up by 0.23%. The stock has hit a high of ₹668.1 and a low of ₹659.2 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 642.98 10 643.86 20 657.31 50 686.20 100 679.41 300 609.89

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹676.53, ₹686.17, & ₹698.33, whereas it has key support levels at ₹654.73, ₹642.57, & ₹632.93.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Power was -75.00% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 72.71% promoter holding, 0.01% MF holding, & 14.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.02% in march to 0.01% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.91% in march to 14.73% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}