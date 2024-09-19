Adani Power share are down by -1.69%, Nifty up by 0.16%

Adani Power Share Price Today on 19-09-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹ 656.95 and closed at ₹ 640.30. The stock reached a high of ₹ 658.25 and a low of ₹ 637.05 during the session.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 648.78 10 644.63 20 655.79 50 685.28 100 679.89 300 611.32

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹662.6, ₹674.5, & ₹681.3, whereas it has key support levels at ₹643.9, ₹637.1, & ₹625.2.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Power was -78.69% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 57.44% .The current P/E of the stock is at 15.92 .

The company has a 72.71% promoter holding, 0.01% MF holding, & 14.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.02% in march to 0.01% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.91% in march to 14.73% in the june quarter.