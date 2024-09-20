Adani Power share are up by 1.32%, Nifty up by 1.32%

Adani Power Share Price Today on 20-09-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 652.4 and closed at 658.35. The stock reached a high of 660 and a low of 648.65 during the day.

Published20 Sep 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today on : At 20 Sep 13:01 today, Adani Power shares are trading at price 658.35, 1.32% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84400.86, up by 1.46%. The stock has hit a high of 660 and a low of 648.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5653.68
10644.69
20653.62
50684.13
100680.45
300612.71

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 660.77, 669.93, & 681.82, whereas it has key support levels at 639.72, 627.83, & 618.67.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Power was -85.46% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 57.44% .The current P/E of the stock is at 15.86 .

The company has a 72.71% promoter holding, 0.01% MF holding, & 14.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.02% in march to 0.01% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.91% in march to 14.73% in the june quarter.

Adani Power share price has gained 1.32% today to trade at 658.35 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.32% & 1.46% each respectively.

First Published:20 Sep 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsAdani Power share are up by 1.32%, Nifty up by 1.32%

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

