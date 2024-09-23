Adani Power share are down by -0.09%, Nifty up by 0.28%

Adani Power Share Price Today on 23-09-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 665.3 and closed at 664.5. The stock reached a high of 674.25 and a low of 661 during the day.

Published23 Sep 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates
Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today on : At 23 Sep 12:00 today, Adani Power shares are trading at price 664.5, -0.09% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84725.53, up by 0.21%. The stock has hit a high of 674.25 and a low of 661 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5656.43
10646.81
20652.13
50683.47
100681.19
300614.08

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 673.37, 679.28, & 691.17, whereas it has key support levels at 655.57, 643.68, & 637.77.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Power was -69.07% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 57.44% .The current P/E of the stock is at 16.24 .

The company has a 72.71% promoter holding, 0.01% MF holding, & 14.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.02% in march to 0.01% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.91% in march to 14.73% in the june quarter.

Adani Power share price down -0.09% today to trade at 664.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Green Energy are falling today, but its peers Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tata Power, JSW Energy are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.28% & 0.21% each respectively.

First Published:23 Sep 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsAdani Power share are down by -0.09%, Nifty up by 0.28%

    Popular in Markets

