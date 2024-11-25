Adani Power Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: Adani Power share price are up by 1%, Nifty up by 1.67%

Adani Power Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹ 472.05 and closed at ₹ 465.35. The stock reached a high of ₹ 480 and a low of ₹ 462.65 during the day.

Adani Power Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:11 today, Adani Power shares are trading at price ₹465.35, 1% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80447.87, up by 1.68%. The stock has hit a high of ₹480 and a low of ₹462.65 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 507.39 10 540.94 20 569.15 50 611.81 100 652.63 300 632.77

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹485.95, ₹511.55, & ₹531.5, whereas it has key support levels at ₹440.4, ₹420.45, & ₹394.85.

Adani Power Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Power was 158.28% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 57.44% & ROA of 23.38% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 14.09 & P/B is at 3.17.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.51% MF holding, & 12.66% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.41% in june to 1.51% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 14.73% in june to 12.66% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}