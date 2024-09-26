Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Adani Power share are down by -0.6%, Nifty up by 0.24%

Adani Power share are down by -0.6%, Nifty up by 0.24%

Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today on 26-09-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 666.15 and closed at 663.30. The stock reached a high of 668.55 and a low of 660.65 during the session.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today on : At 26 Sep 11:04 today, Adani Power shares are trading at price 663.3, -0.6% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 85400.3, up by 0.27%. The stock has hit a high of 668.55 and a low of 660.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5666.08
10654.53
20652.03
50681.38
100682.67
300616.48

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 676.07, 685.03, & 693.07, whereas it has key support levels at 659.07, 651.03, & 642.07.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Power was -83.83% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 57.44% .The current P/E of the stock is at 16.30 .

The company has a 72.71% promoter holding, 0.01% MF holding, & 14.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.02% in march to 0.01% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.91% in march to 14.73% in the june quarter.

Adani Power share price down -0.6% today to trade at 663.3 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Green Energy, Power Grid Corporation Of India are falling today, but its peers Tata Power, JSW Energy are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.24% & 0.27% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.