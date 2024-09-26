Adani Power share are down by -0.6%, Nifty up by 0.24%

Adani Power Share Price Today on 26-09-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹ 666.15 and closed at ₹ 663.30. The stock reached a high of ₹ 668.55 and a low of ₹ 660.65 during the session.

Adani Power Share Price Today on : At 26 Sep 11:04 today, Adani Power shares are trading at price ₹663.3, -0.6% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹85400.3, up by 0.27%. The stock has hit a high of ₹668.55 and a low of ₹660.65 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 666.08 10 654.53 20 652.03 50 681.38 100 682.67 300 616.48

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹676.07, ₹685.03, & ₹693.07, whereas it has key support levels at ₹659.07, ₹651.03, & ₹642.07.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Power was -83.83% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 57.44% .The current P/E of the stock is at 16.30 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 72.71% promoter holding, 0.01% MF holding, & 14.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.02% in march to 0.01% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.91% in march to 14.73% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}