Adani Power Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Adani Power share price are up by 5.28%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Adani Power Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹ 435.5 and closed at ₹ 460.85. During the session, the stock reached a high of ₹ 463.85 and a low of ₹ 432.1. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, closing higher than the opening price and showing a significant trading range throughout the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 507.39 10 540.94 20 569.15 50 611.81 100 652.63 300 633.10

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹451.48, ₹464.52, & ₹473.63, whereas it has key support levels at ₹429.33, ₹420.22, & ₹407.18.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Power was 200.41% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 57.44% & ROA of 23.38% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 13.39 & P/B is at 3.02.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.51% MF holding, & 12.66% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.41% in june to 1.51% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 14.73% in june to 12.66% in the september quarter.