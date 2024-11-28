Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Adani Power Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Adani Power share price are up by 8.2%, Nifty down by -0.78%

Adani Power Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Adani Power share price are up by 8.2%, Nifty down by -0.78%

Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 535.05 and closed at 566.75. The stock reached a high of 583.75 and a low of 532.05 during the day.

Adani PowerShare Price Today on 28-11-2024

Adani Power Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:09 today, Adani Power shares are trading at price 566.75, 8.2% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79601.61, down by -0.79%. The stock has hit a high of 583.75 and a low of 532.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5486.89
10525.67
20561.26
50608.01
100649.95
300632.51

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 556.15, 587.15, & 649.15, whereas it has key support levels at 463.15, 401.15, & 370.15.

Adani Power Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Power was 1075.18% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 57.44% & ROA of 23.38% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 16.01 & P/B is at 3.61.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.51% MF holding, & 12.66% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.41% in june to 1.51% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 14.73% in june to 12.66% in the september quarter.

Adani Power share price up 8.2% today to trade at 566.75 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as NTPC, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tata Power are falling today, but its peers Adani Green Energy are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.78% & -0.79% each respectively.

