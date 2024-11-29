Adani Power Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Adani Power share price are down by -1.11%, Nifty up by 0.88%

Adani Power Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:24 today, Adani Power shares are trading at price ₹554, -1.11% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79831.04, up by 1%. The stock has hit a high of ₹587.7 and a low of ₹542.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 469.12 10 510.58 20 553.53 50 604.22 100 647.14 300 631.87

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹586.85, ₹612.2, & ₹640.6, whereas it has key support levels at ₹533.1, ₹504.7, & ₹479.35.

Adani Power Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Power was 719.38% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 57.44% & ROA of 23.38% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 17.17 & P/B is at 3.87.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.51% MF holding, & 12.66% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.41% in june to 1.51% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 14.73% in june to 12.66% in the september quarter.