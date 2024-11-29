Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Adani Power share price are down by -1.11%, Nifty up by 0.88%

Adani Power Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Adani Power share price are down by -1.11%, Nifty up by 0.88%

Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 563.4 and closed at 554. The stock reached a high of 587.7 and a low of 542.45 during the day.

Adani PowerShare Price Today on 29-11-2024

Adani Power Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:24 today, Adani Power shares are trading at price 554, -1.11% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79831.04, up by 1%. The stock has hit a high of 587.7 and a low of 542.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5469.12
10510.58
20553.53
50604.22
100647.14
300631.87

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 586.85, 612.2, & 640.6, whereas it has key support levels at 533.1, 504.7, & 479.35.

Adani Power Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Power was 719.38% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 57.44% & ROA of 23.38% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 17.17 & P/B is at 3.87.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.51% MF holding, & 12.66% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.41% in june to 1.51% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 14.73% in june to 12.66% in the september quarter.

Adani Power share price down -1.11% today to trade at 554 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tata Power are falling today, but its peers NTPC, Adani Green Energy are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.88% & 1% each respectively.

