Adani Power share are up by 0.78%, Nifty down by -1.1%

Adani Power Share Price Today on 30-09-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 654.3 and closed at 659.4. The stock reached a high of 662.35 and a low of 650.05 during the day.

Published30 Sep 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today on : At 30 Sep 12:00 today, Adani Power shares are trading at price 659.4, 0.78% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84607.33, down by -1.13%. The stock has hit a high of 662.35 and a low of 650.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5666.96
10661.69
20653.53
50678.32
100684.67
300619.03

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 670.2, 686.15, & 697.9, whereas it has key support levels at 642.5, 630.75, & 614.8.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Power was -85.12% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 57.44% .The current P/E of the stock is at 15.98 .

The company has a 72.71% promoter holding, 0.01% MF holding, & 14.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.02% in march to 0.01% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.91% in march to 14.73% in the june quarter.

Adani Power share price up 0.78% today to trade at 659.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Green Energy, Tata Power, JSW Energy are falling today, but its peers Power Grid Corporation Of India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.1% & -1.13% each respectively.

First Published:30 Sep 2024, 11:19 AM IST
