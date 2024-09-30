Adani Power share are up by 0.78%, Nifty down by -1.1%

Adani Power Share Price Today on : At 30 Sep 12:00 today, Adani Power shares are trading at price ₹659.4, 0.78% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84607.33, down by -1.13%. The stock has hit a high of ₹662.35 and a low of ₹650.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 666.96 10 661.69 20 653.53 50 678.32 100 684.67 300 619.03

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹670.2, ₹686.15, & ₹697.9, whereas it has key support levels at ₹642.5, ₹630.75, & ₹614.8.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Power was -85.12% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 57.44% .The current P/E of the stock is at 15.98 .

The company has a 72.71% promoter holding, 0.01% MF holding, & 14.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.02% in march to 0.01% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.91% in march to 14.73% in the june quarter.