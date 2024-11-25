Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Adani Total Gas Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: Adani Total Gas share price are up by 1.68%, Nifty up by 1.8%

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: Adani Total Gas share price are up by 1.68%, Nifty up by 1.8%

Livemint

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at 634.05 and closed at 619.7. The stock reached a high of 641.95 and a low of 617.2 during the day.

Adani Total GasShare Price Today on 25-11-2024

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:19 today, Adani Total Gas shares are trading at price 619.7, 1.68% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80443.3, up by 1.68%. The stock has hit a high of 641.95 and a low of 617.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5647.56
10675.96
20699.73
50742.94
100808.43
300886.69

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 633.87, 657.83, & 691.27, whereas it has key support levels at 576.47, 543.03, & 519.07.

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Total Gas was 99.98% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 20.47% & ROA of 10.62% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 95.33 & P/B is at 17.13.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.11% MF holding, & 13.07% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 12.96% in june to 13.07% in the september quarter.

Adani Total Gas share price has gained 1.68% today to trade at 619.7 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.8% & 1.68% each respectively.

