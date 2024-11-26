Adani Total Gas Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Adani Total Gas share price are down by -1.2%, Nifty down by -0.05%

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today on 26 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹ 603.35 and closed at ₹ 593.55. The stock reached a high of ₹ 606.5 and a low of ₹ 583.25 during the trading session.

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:24 today, Adani Total Gas shares are trading at price ₹593.55, -1.2% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80012.25, down by -0.12%. The stock has hit a high of ₹606.5 and a low of ₹583.25 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 647.56 10 675.96 20 699.73 50 742.94 100 808.43 300 886.69

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹628.57, ₹656.63, & ₹671.42, whereas it has key support levels at ₹585.72, ₹570.93, & ₹542.87.

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Total Gas was 142.27% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 20.47% & ROA of 10.62% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 93.97 & P/B is at 16.88.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.11% MF holding, & 13.07% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 12.96% in june to 13.07% in the september quarter.