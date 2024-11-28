Adani Total Gas Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Adani Total Gas share price are up by 14.12%, Nifty down by -0.79%

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at 717.6 and closed at 792.25. The stock reached a high of 823.3 and a low of 712.4 during the day.

28 Nov 2024
Adani Total GasShare Price Today on 28-11-2024
Adani Total GasShare Price Today on 28-11-2024

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:13 today, Adani Total Gas shares are trading at price 792.25, 14.12% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79571.33, down by -0.83%. The stock has hit a high of 823.3 and a low of 712.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5630.88
10663.42
20692.00
50738.69
100805.43
300883.82

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 736.22, 777.13, & 858.97, whereas it has key support levels at 613.47, 531.63, & 490.72.

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Total Gas was 2274.97% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 20.47% & ROA of 10.62% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 108.63 & P/B is at 19.52.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.11% MF holding, & 13.07% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 12.96% in june to 13.07% in the september quarter.

Adani Total Gas share price up 14.12% today to trade at 792.25 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Indraprastha Gas are falling today, but its peers GAIL India, Gujarat Gas Company, Gujarat State Petronet are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.79% & -0.83% each respectively.

First Published:28 Nov 2024, 11:13 AM IST
