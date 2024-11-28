Adani Total Gas Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Adani Total Gas share price are up by 14.12%, Nifty down by -0.79%

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:13 today, Adani Total Gas shares are trading at price ₹792.25, 14.12% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79571.33, down by -0.83%. The stock has hit a high of ₹823.3 and a low of ₹712.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 630.88 10 663.42 20 692.00 50 738.69 100 805.43 300 883.82

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹736.22, ₹777.13, & ₹858.97, whereas it has key support levels at ₹613.47, ₹531.63, & ₹490.72.

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Total Gas was 2274.97% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 20.47% & ROA of 10.62% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 108.63 & P/B is at 19.52.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.11% MF holding, & 13.07% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 12.96% in june to 13.07% in the september quarter.