Adani Total Gas Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Adani Total Gas share price are up by 1.57%, Nifty up by 0.9%

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:22 today, Adani Total Gas shares are trading at price ₹815.85, 1.57% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79765.32, up by 0.91%. The stock has hit a high of ₹862.15 and a low of ₹788.4 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA & lower than the 300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA & face resistance at 300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|612.90
|10
|650.07
|20
|684.80
|50
|734.16
|100
|802.28
|300
|881.67
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹843.57, ₹890.03, & ₹955.77, whereas it has key support levels at ₹731.37, ₹665.63, & ₹619.17.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Total Gas was 2523.10% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 20.47% & ROA of 10.62% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 125.81 & P/B is at 22.61.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.11% MF holding, & 13.07% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 12.96% in june to 13.07% in the september quarter.
Adani Total Gas share price up 1.57% today to trade at ₹815.85 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Indraprastha Gas are falling today, but its peers GAIL India, Gujarat Gas Company, Gujarat State Petronet are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.9% & 0.91% each respectively.