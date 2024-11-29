Adani Total Gas Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Adani Total Gas share price are up by 1.57%, Nifty up by 0.9%

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹ 811.75 and closed at ₹ 815.85. The stock reached a high of ₹ 862.15 and a low of ₹ 788.40 during the day.

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:22 today, Adani Total Gas shares are trading at price ₹815.85, 1.57% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79765.32, up by 0.91%. The stock has hit a high of ₹862.15 and a low of ₹788.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA & lower than the 300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA & face resistance at 300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 612.90 10 650.07 20 684.80 50 734.16 100 802.28 300 881.67

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹843.57, ₹890.03, & ₹955.77, whereas it has key support levels at ₹731.37, ₹665.63, & ₹619.17.

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Total Gas was 2523.10% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 20.47% & ROA of 10.62% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 125.81 & P/B is at 22.61.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.11% MF holding, & 13.07% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 12.96% in june to 13.07% in the september quarter.