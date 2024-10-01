Adani Wilmar share are up by 1.18%, Nifty up by 0.13%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 01-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹ 350.35 and closed at ₹ 352.5. The stock reached a high of ₹ 355.6 and a low of ₹ 349.65 during the session.

At 01 Oct 11:06 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price ₹352.5, 1.18% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84381.03, up by 0.1%. The stock has hit a high of ₹355.6 and a low of ₹349.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 347.17 10 352.14 20 358.72 50 357.70 100 348.50 300 352.72

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% .The current P/E of the stock is at 86.32 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.64% with a target price of ₹390.00.

The company has a 87.87% promoter holding, 0.22% MF holding, & 0.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.26% in march to 0.22% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 0.77% in march to 0.73% in the june quarter.