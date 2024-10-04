Adani Wilmar share are up by 0.59%, Nifty up by 0.22%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 04-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 340.35 and closed at 342. The stock reached a high of 343.25 and a low of 335.20 during the session.

Published4 Oct 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:02 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price 342, 0.59% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82793.47, up by 0.36%. The stock has hit a high of 343.25 and a low of 335.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5346.46
10349.15
20356.60
50358.55
100348.47
300352.09

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% .The current P/E of the stock is at 84.30 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.04% with a target price of 390.00.

The company has a 87.87% promoter holding, 0.22% MF holding, & 0.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.26% in march to 0.22% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 0.77% in march to 0.73% in the june quarter.

Adani Wilmar share price up 0.59% today to trade at 342 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Consumer, Patanjali Foods are falling today, but its peers Godrej Industries, Hatsun Agro Product are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.22% & 0.36% each respectively.

First Published:4 Oct 2024, 11:02 AM IST
