Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Adani Wilmar share price are up by 1.78%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 328 and closed at 337.2. The stock reached a high of 339.4 and a low of 326 during the trading session.

Livemint
Published5 Nov 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Adani WilmarShare Price Today on 05-11-2024
Adani WilmarShare Price Today on 05-11-2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:00 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price 337.2, 1.78% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78367.32, down by -0.53%. The stock has hit a high of 339.4 and a low of 326 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20 days SMA & lower than the 5,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 5,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5337.67
10331.10
20332.65
50349.43
100346.97
300348.43

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% & ROA of 0.84% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 44.57 & P/B is at 4.82.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.44% with a target price of 396.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.03% MF holding, & 0.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.22% in june to 0.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 0.73% in june to 0.93% in the september quarter.

Adani Wilmar share price up 1.78% today to trade at 337.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Godrej Industries are falling today, but its peers Tata Consumer, Patanjali Foods, Hatsun Agro Product are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.56% & -0.53% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsAdani Wilmar Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Adani Wilmar share price are up by 1.78%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

149.90
12:01 PM | 5 NOV 2024
2.95 (2.01%)

Bharat Electronics share price

277.85
12:01 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-6.2 (-2.18%)

Bank Of Baroda share price

252.00
12:01 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-0.75 (-0.3%)

Tata Motors share price

825.90
12:01 PM | 5 NOV 2024
1.8 (0.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

1,331.50
11:52 AM | 5 NOV 2024
11.85 (0.9%)
More from 52 Week High

PB Fintech share price

1,609.25
11:56 AM | 5 NOV 2024
-103.5 (-6.04%)

Tube Investments Of India share price

4,114.00
11:56 AM | 5 NOV 2024
-246.1 (-5.64%)

Torrent Power share price

1,701.55
11:56 AM | 5 NOV 2024
-95.2 (-5.3%)

ABB India share price

6,994.00
11:56 AM | 5 NOV 2024
-368.35 (-5%)
More from Top Losers

Archean Chemical Industries share price

682.25
11:56 AM | 5 NOV 2024
28.7 (4.39%)

Jubilant Foodworks share price

587.40
11:55 AM | 5 NOV 2024
20.1 (3.54%)

Eid Parry India share price

809.25
11:52 AM | 5 NOV 2024
26.85 (3.43%)

Redington India share price

195.45
11:55 AM | 5 NOV 2024
6.45 (3.41%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,415.000.00
    Chennai
    80,421.000.00
    Delhi
    80,573.000.00
    Kolkata
    80,425.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L-0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.