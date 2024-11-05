Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Adani Wilmar share price are up by 1.78%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:00 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price ₹337.2, 1.78% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78367.32, down by -0.53%. The stock has hit a high of ₹339.4 and a low of ₹326 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20 days SMA & lower than the 5,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 5,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 337.67 10 331.10 20 332.65 50 349.43 100 346.97 300 348.43

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% & ROA of 0.84% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 44.57 & P/B is at 4.82.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.44% with a target price of ₹396.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.03% MF holding, & 0.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.22% in june to 0.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 0.73% in june to 0.93% in the september quarter.