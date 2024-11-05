Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Adani Wilmar share price are up by 1.78%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:00 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price ₹337.2, 1.78% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78367.32, down by -0.53%. The stock has hit a high of ₹339.4 and a low of ₹326 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20 days SMA & lower than the 5,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 5,50,100,300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|337.67
|10
|331.10
|20
|332.65
|50
|349.43
|100
|346.97
|300
|348.43
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% & ROA of 0.84% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 44.57 & P/B is at 4.82.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.44% with a target price of ₹396.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.03% MF holding, & 0.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.22% in june to 0.03% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 0.73% in june to 0.93% in the september quarter.
Adani Wilmar share price up 1.78% today to trade at ₹337.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Godrej Industries are falling today, but its peers Tata Consumer, Patanjali Foods, Hatsun Agro Product are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.56% & -0.53% each respectively.